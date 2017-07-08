See the show, then decide on arts venue

Much has been debated, written and argued about concerning the art center on Hilton Head Island.
There are those who believe that it is a wasteful luxury. There are those who believe that the arts play a meaningful role in the life this community. There are those who believe that that the arts serve to attract visitors and tourists.
Over the next few months a decision might be reached concerning funding, location and need.
I urge everyone to see the current production of “Mamma Mia!” to experience how wonderful live theater can be, then make up your mind.
Murray Turka
Hilton Head Island
