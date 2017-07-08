Letters to the Editor

July 08, 2017 6:00 AM

Elderly could live with their children

At a recent get-together with friends, the subject of possible government funding reductions in nursing home payments arose. I suggested that one favorable result would be that many of the people presently in nursing homes would leave, and reside with their children.

I was amazed at the negative replies to my suggestion. They ranged from “completely impossible” to “who could take care of them?”

I later realized the truth to the old saying, “A parent can take care of 10 children, but 10 children can’t take care of a parent.” It’s a sad commentary on our self-serving interests.

If you’re wondering, my grandmother lived with us the last 16 years of her life. She passed away at 98 and we cherished every moment we had with her.

Donald Fredericks

Bluffton

