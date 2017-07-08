Resort offer would help Sea Pines residents

As full-time residents of Harbour Town, we are thrilled that the Sea Pines Resort has committed to making so many improvements to Harbour Town.
You just have to look at the Beach Club, Plantation Club, the Clubhouse and Inn at Harbour Town (as well as the beautiful golf courses) to feel assured that the next phase is going to be equally wonderful.
Their latest proposal is nothing but “good news” for all of us. Is it perfect? Probably not, since in reality there is no such thing.
However, the proposal provides for many high-class and needed enhancements and upgrades to the Harbour Town area. Their commitment to spend $70 million to $100 million is a big number.
The bottom line is: If this referendum is voted down, the financial incentives all go away. Who then is to make up for this tremendous financial deficit? Do the residents of Sea Pines want to assume this responsibility?
We need to think long and hard about the totality of this referendum and the good it will provide for Sea Pines residents and visitors.
The Sea Pines Resort has been a respectful and responsible partner in our community. Let’s not be shortsighted and “throw the baby out with the bathwater!” We trust that the Sea Pines Resort will make our community a better place to live and vacation.
Susan and Bill Johnson
Hilton Head Island
