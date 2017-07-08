Its tourist season; watch for cyclists

Another summer season is upon us. While some crazy things happen, the reality is that 95 percent of the cyclists and pedestrians on Hilton Head Island’s pathways are careful and considerate. It’s the 5 percent who are careless that we need to watch out for. So while you are driving around our island, here are some summer safety tips;
At all intersections with a crossing pathway, look right and left twice before moving into traffic. If a waiting bicyclist is there, make eye contact.
When you approach an intersection with a signalized crossing, watch out for a crossing cyclist.
And turning right on red, please come to a full stop, look carefully right and left for approaching or crossing cyclists before proceeding.
In all cases, don’t block the crosswalk.
Last, South Carolina law requires vehicles to yield to bikes and pedestrians when they are in crosswalks. If they are waiting to cross, do not stop. Yes, it’s nice to be courteous to our visitors, but slamming on the brakes to let waiting cyclists cross can be dangerous.
And finally, please understand that on South Carolina roads, bikes are considered vehicles and have a right to use the roadway, even if there is an adjoining pathway. So when you encounter cyclists on the roadway, please be patient and pass with care.
Let’s all be safe and send our guests home with great memories about their Hilton Head experience. And thanks for your positive consideration.
Frank Babel
HHI Bicycle Advisory Committee
Hilton Head Island
