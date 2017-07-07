Crack down on distracted drivers

You’ve seen them; we all have. Weaving in and out of lanes, slowing down, speeding up, crossing the center line or drifting onto the shoulder.
At stoplights, their head nods forward or slumps to the side.
In the not-too-distant past, these folks would be prime candidates for a prompt DUI stop.
Nope. The current deadly addiction is to cell phones, iPads and laptops.
A program of “enhanced enforcement” could help. A monthly (and announced) program that targets such obvious hazards (as well as un-signaled lane changes and failure to obey “slow traffic right lane” regulations) could both reduce accidents and promote safe, smooth and efficient traffic flow.
How about it, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office? Distracted driving kills.
Ed Trottier
Beaufort
