Show who’s running up $30M on school district credit cards

The school district’s Chief Financial Officer told the school board earlier this month that fraudulent credit card charges averaged one a day. Now, the district’s CFO has a new version. Six days later, she told the County Council that bank “alerts” on the district’s credit card average one a day and there were only 47 fraudulent credit card charges in fiscal year 2017.
So, which version should we believe?
No purchase order is required when using these credit cards. Principals, department heads and bookkeepers have these credit cards for a total of 51 cards. It is estimated that credit card charges will total about $30 million for FY 2017.
According to the Institute for Public Policy, credit card abuse is one of the prime sources of corruption in school districts. The reason for this is that most school districts do not have an effective monitoring system to verify charges with supporting documentation.
The Institute also recommends that a list of all credit card users be posted on the district website along with monthly charges for each user.
Citizens Advocating Responsible Education (CARE) believes there is only one way to address these issues — an external audit that is truly independent — an external audit of the school district credit card to determine if there is waste, inefficiency or fraud.
Let’s get to the bottom of this issue once and for all. Superintendent Jeff Moss should demonstrate some leadership on this issue. If not, it’s up to the school board.
Richard Bisi
Hilton Head Island
