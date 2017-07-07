US cannot afford to live without Paris agreement

In a recent piece, titled “Average working families would be hurt by Paris accord,” Beaufort County Council member Mike Covert asks the question, “Is this Paris accord something the American public really wants?”
Yes, in fact. A study by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs found that 71 percent of Americans surveyed said that the U.S. should continue participating in the Paris agreement. And instead of asking the question, “Is this something the American public can really afford?” what we should be asking is, “Is this something the American public can afford to live without?” In which case, the answer becomes no.
The Paris agreement has spurred investments in clean energy, with more than 2.5 million Americans working in clean energy in all 50 states. Green businesses and renewable energy companies have a track record of innovation and job creation, and are drivers of economic growth. The agreement creates business opportunities and reduces financial risks from climate change damages, something that is good for American workers and companies.
Lastly, in his piece, Covert uses data supplied by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the very group that funded the debunked study used by Trump in his rationale for exiting. The Chamber, America’s largest business lobby, doesn’t represent the voice of Joe and Jane America, but rather the interests of big businesses — in this case, the fossil fuel industry.
Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris agreement is a huge loss for South Carolinians, the American economy, and the environment.
Grace Aylmer
Bluffton
Comments