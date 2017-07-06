Letters to the Editor

July 06, 2017 12:39 PM

Pitts columns dividing the public

Why does your newspaper continue to publish the columns of Leonard Pitts Jr. in “Other Viewpoints”?

He has lost any sense of objectivity, if he ever had any. He calls our president every demeaning and insulting term in the book and has the audacity to entitle his column “The ‘United’ States is anything but.”

It is writers like him (I won’t use the term journalist) who are attempting to pull our country apart. He, like others, has every right to criticize the president and his administration, but his attempt to inflame and divide the public into wildly and insanely partisanship by his hate mongering should not be abetted by the Gazette and Packet, or any other respectable publication for that matter.

Tom Coleman

Hilton Head Island

