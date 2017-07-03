Add transparency to votes on building variances

It is with great concern that I have read your stories regarding the controversial “Heron Hotel.” This is not the island’s first one-house-or-is-it-two projects.
This is a trend that has already started in Sea Pines with the building of two homes connected and then called one, which clearly violates governing requirements. These homes were consolidated, with approval from the Architectural Review Board, overriding Sea Pines guidelines.
This waiving of the requirements is detrimental to the designated residential areas and is not consistent for everyone.
If we have rules, why are those who will profit (architects, builders, businesses and developers), or in official and voting positions, frequently at closed door meetings, allowed to make exceptions when they will benefit, but the surrounding neighbors and communities be harmed in the process?
I propose that all ARB, design review boards and town decision-making meetings where variances, votes and special favors are granted be open to the public. This is a great community and my home. I want to see it develop in a healthy, fair manner.
Jacque Carbiener
Hilton Head Island
