Target help for women and children

In his June 24 column, Rabbi Brad Bloom expressed some of my own hopes and prayers about the health care challenges facing us. I pray we can respond with the love and generosity for our neighbors that I believe God would have us do.
I am particularly concerned that our great nation give health care access to all women and children, the same ways we provide for our elderly, military personnel and veterans, state and federal employees, congressmen and staff.
When I think of the huge government health care system already in place, I am puzzled and ashamed that we do not give health care services to women and children.
Janet N. Wedlock
Beaufort
