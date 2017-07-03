Letters to the Editor

July 03, 2017 5:25 PM

Register complaints now with your senators

It struck me as I read Rabbi Brad Bloom’s column in the June 24 paper that — on the issue of health care — our responsibility in the coming week is to our “neighbor.”

The important thing to note (in a separate article in the Gazette, “Senate bill vs. ACA and House health care bill” — is that the taxes that financed the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) will be cut by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade in both the Senate GOP bill and the House GOP bill, mostly to benefit corporations and the richest families.

I find this to be a classic example of robbing the poor for the benefit of the rich and I suggest your readers contact their senators to register their objections.

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s local office number is: 843-849-3887.

Sen. Tim Scott’s local office number is: 843-727-4525.

Charlie Davis

Fripp Island

