Register complaints now with your senators

It struck me as I read Rabbi Brad Bloom’s column in the June 24 paper that — on the issue of health care — our responsibility in the coming week is to our “neighbor.”
The important thing to note (in a separate article in the Gazette, “Senate bill vs. ACA and House health care bill” — is that the taxes that financed the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) will be cut by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade in both the Senate GOP bill and the House GOP bill, mostly to benefit corporations and the richest families.
I find this to be a classic example of robbing the poor for the benefit of the rich and I suggest your readers contact their senators to register their objections.
Sen. Lindsey Graham’s local office number is: 843-849-3887.
Sen. Tim Scott’s local office number is: 843-727-4525.
Charlie Davis
Fripp Island
