June 21, 2017 11:40 AM

Hilton Head survey useless

Did anyone else have this problem?

I tried really hard to complete the “Town of Hilton Head Island — Our Future — Community Survey” sent to me by my Town Council representative, John McCann, but found it utterly impossible to answer the questions as written. The survey is terribly constructed.

With the repetitive answers ranking responses to all the varied questions, the survey makes it impossible to express an accurate opinion. If you have not already done so, try it and then read it back to see if your answers reflect what you want to impart. I simply deleted it. It is a total waste of time.

There is no way the town can get an accurate reading of the concerns of town residents based on that survey. Maybe they don’t want to know what we think.

Lynn Baskin

Hilton Head Island

