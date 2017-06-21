Sea Pines offer should not be squandered

We are Sea Pines property owners. We recently attended meetings to learn more about the proposed plans of Sea Pines Resort to invest an additional $70 million to $100 million in our community. The resort proposes a covenant amendment that would enable it to add 90 rooms to the Harbour Town Inn and to simultaneously upgrade the inn and amenities so that it is truly a five-star, five-diamond facility.
This, resort officials promise, will be of a quality consistent with the improvements recently made to the Beach Club, Plantation Club, Harbour Town Clubhouse and their three Sea Pines golf courses.
We consider the proposal an exciting and clearly advantageous to the Sea Pines community as a whole and were dismayed and disappointed to hear the negativity expressed by a vocal minority of our fellow residents.
While we recognize that the resolution negotiated by the community’s elected representatives is not perfect in every respect, we think the opportunity to have a proven, quality investor commit $70 million to $100 million to enhance and update our community is extraordinary and should not be squandered.
We have heard the arguments on both sides and the positives far outweigh any real or imagined negatives.
We recognize that any far-reaching proposal or any significant change, no matter how positive, will attract its share of detractors. Nevertheless, we are hopeful that our fellow residents will consider the interests of the community as a whole and approach the resort and our community representatives in a spirit of accommodation and compromise.
Dennis Meir
Hilton Head Island
This letter also was signed by Linda Meir, Judi Levy, Bryce and Mary Helen Edwards, Jane and Billy Sterne, Nancy and David Butts, Sue and Rick Smith, Joy and Steve Sherry, Carol and Steve Ducey, Sue and John Parsons, Rard and Judy Davies, Bruce and Sue Simpson, Chuck and Kisha Pfaff, Janet Gorton, William Alt, Paul and Mary Hurley, Mary Dell and Mark Carlson, Mike and Connie Hellman, and Kim Bruyn.
Comments