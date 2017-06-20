Trump, GOP ‘accomplishments’ horrible

I’d like to recognize the accomplishments so far of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
A health care system that will save money while eliminating more than 24 million citizens from coverage, and punish pre-existing conditions, which also includes a lapse in coverage for less than a minute.
Coal miners and assembly line workers who’ve not gotten their promised jobs back, due to technology and outsourcing.
The constant lies, flip-flops, reneging and unbelievable information emanating from the White House.
The promise to break big banks of Wall Street, then appointing Goldman Sachs executives to oversee our money.
Cabinet appointees who, one by one, will be gone.
The unethical attorney general, the Secretary of Education who hasn’t a clue about education, and the head of the EPA who was one of the worst polluters.
Firing FBI Director James Comey after praising his integrity and work ethic.
Appointing Trump’s son-in-law to all those posts, having no experience in any.
All this and more, while the Republican Party stands by and does nothing to correct or direct this know-nothing president. Party over country is more important than the constituents.
All the news being reported by almost every major network is similar concerning all of the above, except for FOX News. What else is new?
Lucien Piccioli
Bluffton
