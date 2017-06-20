What’s behind terrorist atrocities?

Most do not understand how mass terrorist atrocities continue to flourish.
Look to President Donald Trump’s $1.29 billion Saudi Arabia weapons deal, to an undemocratic country that’s governed by Shariah law, the same ideology that rules ISIS terrorists.
A Saudia Arabia eighth-grade textbook reads: “The Apes are the people of the Sabbath, the Jews; and the Swine are the infidels of the communion of Jesus, the Christians.”
Radical Saudis flew into the Twin Towers. Instead of invading Saudi Arabia for this act of war, the U.S. invaded Iraq on President George W. Bush’s lie. The worst blunder in American history.
The New York Times reported (April 16, 2016): “Saudi Arabia has told the Obama administration and members of Congress that it will sell off hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of American assets held by the kingdom if Congress passes a bill that would allow the Saudi government to be held responsible in American courts for any role in the Sept. 11, 2011, attacks.”
A Saudi King Fahd website boasts the Saudi government has built more than 1,500 mosques, 200 Muslim centers, 200 Islamic colleges, and 2,000 religious schools worldwide, carrying out God’s divine plan. The eventual goal is the subjugation of the world.
The winners? Not Christians or Jews. Look to Saudi Arabia’s nefarious religious role, the military-industrial complex and its lobbyists who lavish money on politicians for pushing arms sales.
You could blame Obama, except Trump accelerated the greatest threats to our national security.
Bill Mahaffey
Bluffton
Comments