Letters to the Editor

June 18, 2017 2:14 AM

Citizenship should come with graduation

Federal law requires all school-age children to be educated, including immigrants. The taxpayers spend tens of thousands dollars on these immigrant children in public schools, so why not give them citizenship when they graduate. By graduating, don’t they meet the requirements for citizenship? This will allow them to lead normal lives and avoid what the young man from Ukraine is going through. After all, we give foreigners that join our armed forces citizenship if they want it.

Edward Houseal

Bluffton

