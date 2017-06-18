Vote in favor of improvements

There will always be a resort component in Sea Pines. Why would you not want it to be the best it can be? You could not ask for a better partner for the future success of our community than the Riverstone Group. Not only have they demonstrated their commitment to quality, they have been sensitive to residents and open in sharing their future plans.
Sea Pines residents have elected competent and hard-working owners to our CSA and ASPPPO boards. A committee formed from our two boards included Mark Griffith, CSA board president, and Charlie Miner, ASPPPO board president. That committee negotiated a solid — not perfect — package of concessions that Riverstone has agreed to in exchange for our approval to add 90 rooms to their new Harbour Town plan.
The upcoming referendum will impact Sea Pines regardless of the outcome. Passing the referendum will significantly improve our community. Defeating it gets us nothing.
Charlie Howell
Hilton Head Island
