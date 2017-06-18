Just what do Democrats expect?

I don’t quite understand what the Democrats and their liberal friends expect of me. Do they really expect me to accept people who break the law? Am I supposed to feel safe living in a city that welcomes criminals? Do they expect me to accept shootings, rapes and murders as normal everyday occurrences? Do they expect me to believe that illegal immigration is OK?
Do they expect me to watch as our nation crumples while we give a free pass to all those who violate the law? Am I supposed to stand idly by while they give away everything most of us have worked hard for ?
Am I supposed to be a happy camper while the Democrats stymie all presidential efforts at improving the economy, strengthening the military and putting credibility back into international relations? Am I supposed to continue being ashamed of being an American? Am I not supposed to be proud of what our veterans have done for the free world?
I may not be the smartest guy in my age bracket, but I am not the dumbest either. The so-called Democratic leaders and the media are treating us like dummies, and I do not like it. Most of us can see through the deceptions and false bravado. Do they expect me to exchange my “love of country” feelings for some pseudo socialistic junk spearheaded by a bunch of liberal nut-heads? News flash: Not all Americans are gullible!
Clifton Jester
Bluffton
