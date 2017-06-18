Letters to the Editor

June 18, 2017 2:13 AM

Maybe it’s time for toll onto island

Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head! Yet another off-island development is using the Hilton Head brand to sell their homes. The Florida developer, Minto Communities, even cites “proximity to the beach” as a reason to select the Hardeeville location for its 3,000-home senior-living project.

Along with its neighboring development, Hilton Head Lakes, and of course the huge Sun City Hilton Head, Margaritaville Hilton Head will consider the shores of Hilton Head Island to be their local beach.

Is it time to consider a toll for nonresidents on the bridges to the island to help pay for the infrastructure improvements we will need to handle the recreational needs of what is fast becoming the conurbation of Greater Hilton Head? Jekyll Island has had such a toll for years. Why not Hilton Head?

Chris Garmston

Hilton Head Island

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Praise house singers share Gullah music at Mitchellville

Praise house singers share Gullah music at Mitchellville 0:40

Praise house singers share Gullah music at Mitchellville
The Lowcountry will be featured on The Bachelorette on Monday. Here's what we know. 1:37

The Lowcountry will be featured on The Bachelorette on Monday. Here's what we know.
9 candles for the Emanuel 9 0:41

9 candles for the Emanuel 9

View More Video