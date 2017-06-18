Maybe it’s time for toll onto island

Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head! Yet another off-island development is using the Hilton Head brand to sell their homes. The Florida developer, Minto Communities, even cites “proximity to the beach” as a reason to select the Hardeeville location for its 3,000-home senior-living project.
Along with its neighboring development, Hilton Head Lakes, and of course the huge Sun City Hilton Head, Margaritaville Hilton Head will consider the shores of Hilton Head Island to be their local beach.
Is it time to consider a toll for nonresidents on the bridges to the island to help pay for the infrastructure improvements we will need to handle the recreational needs of what is fast becoming the conurbation of Greater Hilton Head? Jekyll Island has had such a toll for years. Why not Hilton Head?
Chris Garmston
Hilton Head Island
