Dem rhetoric to blame for shooting

You can lay the latest shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise at the feet of former President Barack Obama and the progressive Democratic Party. From the beginning of Obama’s presidency, he contributed to the increase of violence in this country with his inflammatory rhetoric about race and law enforcement. Why hasn’t the Democratic Party’s leadership spoken out against the increased violence against police officers and on college campuses? The liberal media and entertainment fields have encouraged acts of violence with their commentary, languish, jokes and implicated acts on stage.
We are now a country divided, and the liberal Democratic Party lacks the leadership to take charge of their party and provide positive direction and policies. The American people have spoken with the election of President Donald Trump, and now the chaos must stop. The people must speak out and demand the return to law and order, respect for private property and a civil public discourse. The Democratic leadership should take back control of the party and begin by creating more and better jobs, fixing health care insurance and tax reform. I don’t think this is too much to ask. If they can’t do their jobs, then throw the bums out!
Charles Landau
Hilton Head Island
