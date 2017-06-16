Sea Pines could end up unrecognizable

Sea Pines residents need to be careful what they wish for, because unquestioning support for ambiguous development plans by Sea Pines Resort could result in a Sea Pines we don’t recognize.
Among the attractions of Sea Pines when we bought in 2001 were its natural almost rustic appearance which had within it excellent facilities and amenities such as a wonderful beach, forest, open space, bike trails, highly regarded golf courses and the iconic Harbour Town.
Since then there have been truly beneficial developments which have enhanced Sea Pines without having had a hugely detrimental impact on its overall appearance and ambiance; for example, Tower Beach, the Beach Club, Plantation Club, Harbour Town Club House and upgraded golf courses. Also, during this time, the number of visitors and the volume of traffic have increased enormously.
It seems Sea Pines is at a pivotal point in its history.
There is a real danger that Sea Pines Resort’s controversial proposals in relation to the relocation of the Tennis and Racquet Club, a grander and relocated “resort” pool, and enlarged parking in the Harbour Town area could have a significant impact on the ambiance of Sea Pines.
We could end up with a residential community within a resort rather than a resort within a residential community.
Christopher Cliffe
Hilton Head Island
