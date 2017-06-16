Letters to the Editor

A thank you to Joseph Dunkle

June 16, 2017 11:14 AM

I am very happy that Joseph Dunkle is to play a major role in school board operations, especially if his new position as parliamentarian is classified as a board officer.

This whole situation was nearly a very costly error as the idea was being floated to spend roughly the equivalent of a teacher’s salary for a “professional” parliamentarian.

One of the major roles of a chair is to preside over meetings. When you have a chair who is incapable, for whatever reason, of doing that function, then something must be done. A chair on that board receives an extra $1,000 in their stipend and, to me, that’s enough to expect them to either be able to preside or be willing to learn how. That ability, plus a willingness to be present most of the time, should be a prerequisite for anyone who is nominated for that important role. The need to prop up the current chair was almost a very costly proposition.

Fortunately, we have someone now, in Mr. Dunkle, who has a mastery of procedure and equity in the conduct of meetings, without having to spend the equivalent of a teacher’s salary to have it. Thank you, Joseph Dunkle, for taking this on.

John Dowling

Bluffton

