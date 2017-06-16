Ode to a traffic signal

Made out my grocery list, addressed thank you cards,
and even read the Bluffton news.
Checked my to do list, and polished my nails,
even considered taking a snooze.
Counted cars at Cracker Barrel and buzzards overhead,
I sat so long they were eyeing me strange.
It’s tough getting used to the 140-second wait
for that blasted light to change.
I understand the powers that be
want traffic to the island to run free,
but the more time you give them
the heavier their foot becomes
cause they think red means to increase speed.
Those of us patiently sitting and waiting
for our southbound 12-second turn,
know eastbound drivers don’t think red means stop,
so only two, maybe three cars can turn.
Would increasing our turn time be too much to ask
or at least installing a flashing yellow.
Maybe lowering the speed limit and handing out tickets
to those thinking 278 is the Indy 500.
I’m not asking much, and you have to agree,
140 vs. 12 seconds seems strange.
It might not be pretty, but I even wrote this little ditty
while waiting for the light to change.
Sandra Tooley
Bluffton
