Cartoon about England cowardly

We find it positively appalling that you would consider it editorially acceptable to publish the insulting “political cartoon” against England in the June 7 edition of your newspaper.
The implication that our friend, Great Britain, is cowardly, is actually the cowardly act.
Great Britain has been firmly in our corner on fighting ISIS, committing troops and resources.
The police who ran to the defense of their citizens during the recent attack showed great courage, particularly those without guns or serious weapons. They effectively eliminated those attackers within eight minutes of becoming aware. They have demonstrated a mature type of courage in not causing panic as our president seems to do and in not condemning an entire religion for the acts of the radical extremists.
Lastly, we’re disappointed that you would print a cartoon that continues to carry an absolutely incorrect message about the statements the London mayor delivered to Londoners — the message that our president mangled and tweeted about in error. Why perpetuate that misquote?
We hope for better judgment from this usually fine newspaper in the future.
Linda and John Ollis
Beaufort
Comments