Stop public subsidies for lobbyists

I’m agog after reading the union press release attempting to justify lobbyists receiving taxpayer-subsidized pensions (“Education Association members pay for their pensions”).
First, they claim that public educators should receive pay “equitable with other professions.” Rubbish. The market for teachers is the only relevant market.
Second, they claim that education needs “the best buildings and facilities.” Wrong. The best school I attended was the Navy’s Nuclear Power Training Program and we went to class in a “temporary” building built during World War II where the wind inside the classroom could blow out a match. Competent teachers — not union bosses, lobbyists, administrators, or facilities — educate children.
And third, they claim that the lobbyists and the S.C Education Association pay about 20 percent of the lobbyists’ salaries into the pension plan. Excellent — put them into a 401(k)-like plan and leave the taxpayers out of it.
Few private sector employees receive a 10 percent-plus employer match — and even fewer private sector employees receive a defined benefit pension. Presumably, the 20 percent contributed by the lobbyists and their union are further supplemented by the taxpayers.
Unless South Carolina acts quickly to move all public-sector employees into defined contribution plans, South Carolina will swirl down the fiscal toilet like Detroit, Puerto Rico, and Illinois. Defined contribution plans will continue to suck resources from the taxpayers to pay for retirements for public-sector employees that are unavailable to the taxpayers. Public subsidies for lobbyists need to stop today.
Chad King
Bluffton
