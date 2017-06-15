Letters to the Editor

June 15, 2017 6:00 AM

Why you need to vote Republican

“We voters are stuck in a bewildering dilemma. The Democrats are united but stand for little that makes good sense. The Republicans stand for the right solutions but are not united. Consequently, if the Democrats controlled both houses of Congress, little good would come from it. The Republicans do currently have a plurality in both houses but can’t agree and so nothing at all will come from it.”

Credit for the above goes to the smartest man in our precinct: Charles Gerber. And next time you vote, please do so for a Republican who will be smart enough to join the party when it’s her or his turn to vote.

Don Gwaltney

Bluffton

