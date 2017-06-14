Heron Street revitalization exactly what Hilton Head needs

I am writing in response to the article regarding 3 Heron St. and 5 Heron St. I have been living here for several years and feel the concerns pertaining to these properties are highly overrated.
Hilton Head Island needs a facelift especially after all the destruction from Hurricane Matthew. It’s a breath of fresh air to see revitalization. This rental will be able to accommodate families comfortably and it’s tastefully designed.
It’s great that Hilton Head Island’s own local Shane Gould is pouring back into our community with his vision.
Tamara Watson
Bluffton
