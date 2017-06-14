Letters to the Editor

June 14, 2017 6:00 AM

You cannot OK Kushner’s espionage

Your recent article about the use of back channels in previous administrations was clearly trying to OK Jared Kushner’s approach to diplomacy.

The salient difference is that Kushner wanted a direct line of communication with the Russians using Russian diplomatic facilities to avoid being monitored in American communication systems. It is so mind-boggling that it even took Russian diplomat Sergey Kislyak by surprise.

This is espionage any way you look at it. It is time to call this administration incapable of dealing in world affairs, to say the least.

Florence Rosse

Hilton Head Island

