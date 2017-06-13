Letters to the Editor

June 13, 2017 6:00 AM

Jury still out on climate change

Kathleen Parker, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Mad Magazine, National Enquirer, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, MSNBC — all have the same credibility these days. If I wanted the Times or Washington Post, I would subscribe to them. I don”t.

Kathleen Parker went off on Trump for not sending billions to a UN slush fund, with no control over how our money will be spent on climate control. Not a good idea. Might as well donate it to a better cause for America, or our highways.

Parker is a biased liberal Democrat posing as a factual reporter. She dislikes everything Trump. We know that.

Not said in her column was that for all her opinions about the climate, there are just as many people who doubt there’s any substance to the scientific evidence she presents and have been refuted by other scientists. Basically, the jury is still out.

And, designating Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron as leaders who support climate change and the billion dollar tab for America, why should we believe them? Both countries have put their citizens in harm’s way, over and over, with the mismanagement of jihadist Muslim immigrants. What they support, the U.S. should be against.

Joseph P. Garra

Bluffton

