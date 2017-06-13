State Department should end Ramadan tradition

Your headline on a recent Washington Post article “State Department likely to break Ramadan tradition.”
This “tradition” was instigated by then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright during the Clinton administration some 18 years ago.
“U.S. ambassadors are encouraged to celebrate Ramadan through a variety of activities which are held annually at missions around the world,” said the State Department.
Why? Was it done to placate or appease the Muslim jihadist community? If so, it obviously hasn’t worked.
Has the State Department or the White House ever proposed the same for the Christian Lenten season or for the Jewish Yom Kippur or Chanukah celebrations? No. So whatever happened to the concept of separation of church and state, which the progressives (aka liberals) love to promote? Any idea how much these “activities” have cost American taxpayers over 18 years of paying tribute to the Muslims by entertaining them “at the State Department, the White House, other agencies ... and missions around the world?”
I’m elated that Secretary of State Tillerson is pursuing abolishing this sort of nonsense. May the Trump administration be ever vigilant in eliminating such obvious acts of appeasement. The author of the article seemed to be lamenting that no invitations had gone out this year and to that I say “bravo!”
Raul Martin
Sun City Hilton Head
