US looks like business takeover

There once was a businessman.
With a lot of bragging but without providing any proof, he convinced a bunch of people that he was so successful that he should be given the opportunity to run the greatest company in the world.
He didn’t like how that company operated, so:
He hired people who were friendly with the main competitor of the company.
He hired people who promised to make the divisions of the company less effective.
He rewarded representative leaders of the company when they helped dismantle parts of the company that made it so great.
He hired PR people to help him significantly overstate accomplishments and deflect, delegitimize, counter and spin any negative reports.
He included his family members, and they all profited immensely.
A question for our business leaders: Isn’t this how you get a company ready for a takeover by a competitor?
Tom Balliet
Bluffton
