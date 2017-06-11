Letters to the Editor

June 11, 2017 6:00 AM

Tax dollars redirected from classroom to boardroom

Former Beaufort County Board of Education leaders Mary Cordray, Laura Bush and Evva Anderson misappropriated $2,600 education dollars to pay someone else to write a simple letter of reprimand? With a master’s degree in education, could not Cordray write the letter herself?

When running for office, Cordray told us: “I will work to ensure that the school district budget is fiscally responsible and focused on achieving the goals and priorities as established by the school board through diligent oversight of the financial-planning and review process. I want our focus to be on channeling resources — fiscal and human — toward instruction and the children.”

Cordray must have changed her mind on her pledge of fiscal responsibility.

Alan Smith

Hilton Head Island

