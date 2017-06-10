Trump ‘honest.’ Are you kidding?

A recent letter stated that President Donald Trump’s supporters like him as he is honest.
Perhaps he was writing as a spoof, making fun of how ignorant of truth or reality Trump’s supporters are.
There is not enough space to list all of Trump’s lies, but some of the larger ones are: President Obama’s birth certificate, the inauguration crowd size, the 3 million illegal votes, and that Medicare or Medicaid will never be touched. But the best is, “I’ll provide health insurance with lower premiums with better coverage for all.” Does that ring a liar’s bell.
What do these supporters read or what news stations are watched? Maybe they can’t read, or perhaps they don’t have a TV.
I will be happy when those same supporters obtain their new Trumpcare health insurance with higher premiums for almost no coverage. Or their elderly relatives are informed there is no Medicaid for their care.
But fortunately, 1 to 2 percent of the wealthiest will get $880 billion from the health plan Trump and the GOP Congress put forth.
Let them eat cake.
Dale Thompson
Bluffton
Comments