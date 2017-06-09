Remove Trump before it’s too late

Just when is enough, enough?
Now President Donald Trump has backed the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement. We are now one of only three nations on Earth not part of this all-too-critical agreement. By the way, one of the other two, Nicaragua, didn’t sign the agreement only because it thought it wasn’t strict enough.
So Trump doesn’t believe in climate change, contrary to just about every scientist on the planet.
He does, however, believe in justification of firing the man investigating his election committee’s, and his family’s potential collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.
He believes in withholding health care from millions of U.S. citizens while giving incredible tax breaks to the wealthiest among us.
This goes on and on, and every day there is something else. He simply must go. He berates our strongest allies and then says he pledges his fullest support, etc. Jules Verne couldn’t come up with a weirder tale.
It’s time for our nation’s true leaders to act. Do it before it’s too late. That time is coming. Very soon.
Len Cyrlin
Bluffton
