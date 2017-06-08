Sea Pines leaders, control the gate

There are Sea Pines residents who care about the quality of life in their community. Most of us bought property in Sea Pines, a mixed-use community, depending on the gate to keep us balanced and to provide some measure of security and peace. After viewing your recent video, I feel we might as well place the following ad in Budget Travel:
“Sea Pines Vacation Only $6 A Day: You and your family and friends can vacation in Sea Pines for only $6 a day! Pile as many people as you can in your car, allowing room for all your beach gear and cooler. Food in Sea Pines is expensive. Drive to the main gate, buy a $6 pass and head for the Beach Club. Park at the Plantation Club across the street and someone will transport you and your stuff directly to the beach!
“Choose your spot and set up your tent. (This isn’t Myrtle Beach ... we allow tents.) Settle in for the day. There are restrooms and showers available so when you finish with your beach fun, clean up, catch a trolley and go into Harbour Town. When you are finished, you will be transported free of charge back to your car. How’s that for cheap day at the beach?!”
Sea Pines leaders, please control the gate.
Linda Farrenkopf
Hilton Head Island
