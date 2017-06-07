Letters to the Editor

June 07, 2017 3:18 PM

Focus on intent of Memorial Day

Another Memorial Day has come and gone. However, its impact leaves me with disappointment on how some community members recognize this national holiday.

For those of us who have lost family members or people with whom we have served in the military, it is a day of remembrance. Unfortunately, there are those who use it as a day to promote the sale of mattresses, furniture, and automobiles. We can do better.

O.C. Welch has set an example that respects those who have served and made the supreme sacrifice. Let us, in the future, focus on the purpose for which this day was intended.

Robert Warden

Hilton Head Island

