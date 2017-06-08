Letters to the Editor

June 08, 2017 6:00 AM

Police can do more to prevent accidents

Are the police to blame?

We are reading about an increasing number of pedestrians and bicyclists hit by cars. But you all have seen it every day: pedestrians who cross in the middle of the street (often at night, wearing black) and the bicyclists who ignore the red lights or “don’t walk” signals.

The national trauma data base shows that more than 70 percent of injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists are due to them ignoring the laws. Yet when was the last time you saw a police person ticket one? Instead of hitting the tourists that drive 5 miles over the speed limit, the police should be preventing accidents.

Second, once the ambulance comes to take the victim to the hospital, how many times have you observed cars not pulling over so the ambulance can get by? The police should be ticketing these people. It might be your life that is saved.

Dr. John R Hall

Hilton Head Island

