Meet needs of children in summer

What programs does the Bluffton Community Center offer for the summer?
My good friend, a mother of three — 13, 9 and 5 — shared with me that her children are self-motivated at her home while she is at work. They have strict boundaries.
Meanwhile, a new dog park has been built in Bluffton.
I say let us inspire these young students to study in a library and swim at a Bluffton pool and don’t forget our environment. Four-legged friends should not come before our youth.
I was raised up North, and we had some of the greatest parks and recreation programs, which included summer baseball, cheering, and arts and crafts.
Let us take care of our youth, and then they will take care of us. It takes a village to raise a child. Let’s join in Bluffton to get the community center operating where it counts the most — with our youth.
Maureen Glynn Wilson
Bluffton
