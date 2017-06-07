A solution for Confederate flag problem

It seems very obvious that some individuals do not get the whole Confederate flag issue as it exists today. They are upset with the wrong people.
The perversion of the Confederate flag happened when it became a symbol that was used by the KKK and other white supremacy groups. No one did anything to stop this from happening, and now today it is the symbol of the white supremacy movements. Yes, this is not right, but again, no one stopped it or complained about this usage, so now its true meaning is gone (sorry, all my Southern friends).
We have rules and regulations that protect our national flag, but no one thought all those years ago to protect this part of our history.
This is a prime example of how we the people should never sit back and let these kinds of groups pervert our historical symbols. I am sorry to say it is too late for the battle flag of the Confederacy’s Army of Northern Virginia, but I propose to all, to start to adopt the real flag of the Confederate States of America, the Stars and Bars, and put this to rest once and for all.
Instead of complaining about how this is cultural homicide, bring a workable idea to the conversation, and please don’t blame President Barack Obama for this — it happened way before he came around.
That is what I have tried to do.
Jim Nasuti
Hilton Head Island
Comments