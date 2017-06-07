Climate change part of old doom-and-gloom falsehoods

Your article in May predicting Beaufort would be under water by blaming climate change was deceiving. Doom and gloom predictions have been around for 50 years. Unless you have absolute proof, you shouldn’t print these articles.
Following are predictions made in the 1970’s, as reported by Mark Perry in a blog at AEI.org:
▪ We are in an environmental crisis that threatens the survival of our nation and world. Washington University biologist Barry Commoner.
▪ Civilization will end within 15 or 30 years. Harvard biologist George Wald.
▪ Man must stop pollution to save the race from intolerable deterioration and possible extinction. The New York Times.
▪ The death rate will increase, 100 million to 200 million people per year will starve to death. Paul Elrich.
▪ By 1975 food shortages will have escalated into famines. Paul Elrich.
▪ It’s already too late to avoid mass starvation. Dennis Hayes.
▪ By 1975, famines will begin in India and spread throughout the world. North State University Peter Gunter.
▪ In a decade, urban dwellers will need gas masks to survive air pollution.
▪ By 1985, air pollution will reduce the amount of sunlight reaching earth by one half. Life Magazine.
▪ Light will be filtered out of the atmosphere, and none of our land will be usable. Ecologist Kenneth Watt.
▪ Air pollution will take hundreds of thousands of lives. Paul Ehrich
▪ By 2000, we will run out of crude oil. Ecologist Kenneth Watt.
▪ Due to industrial usage, a new Ice Age will be born. Newsweek.
▪ If world chilling continues, by 2000 temperatures will reach 11 degrees colder, putting us into an Ice Age. Kenneth Watt.
Vince Sgroi
Bluffton
