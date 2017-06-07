Trump fan to media: Stop it!

What is occurring as a result of the election of Donald Trump is an unprecedented, disgusting onslaught against him, his family and the millions of Americans — irredeemable deplorables, according to Hillary Clinton — who voted for the president.
Most unfortunately, this newspaper is a party to this travesty. If there are boundaries beyond which journalists should not venture, they have been obliterated concerning President Trump. The media is venturing into very dangerous totalitarian-like waters with this unconscionable bias. We may all suffer serious consequences as a result. Stop it!
John Boullosa
Hilton Head Island
