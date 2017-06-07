Letters to the Editor

June 07, 2017 9:50 AM

Trump fan to media: Stop it!

What is occurring as a result of the election of Donald Trump is an unprecedented, disgusting onslaught against him, his family and the millions of Americans — irredeemable deplorables, according to Hillary Clinton — who voted for the president.

Most unfortunately, this newspaper is a party to this travesty. If there are boundaries beyond which journalists should not venture, they have been obliterated concerning President Trump. The media is venturing into very dangerous totalitarian-like waters with this unconscionable bias. We may all suffer serious consequences as a result. Stop it!

John Boullosa

Hilton Head Island

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron'

Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron' 1:53

Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron'
Dallas storm filmed by passenger on a plane 0:38

Dallas storm filmed by passenger on a plane
7 things to know about the Beaufort River Swim 0:50

7 things to know about the Beaufort River Swim

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos