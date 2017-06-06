Trump drama has got to end, and end now

Well, here we are. Two steps farther back from where we were before. Or is it 20, or 200?
It’s difficult being a citizen of the greatest nation on earth — is, always was and always will be —and at the same time being part of the laughing stock of the entire planet.
How can we continue to allow this to continue? Impeachment is not a consideration. The correct term, I believe, is internment. That’s what they call it when one is confined to a mental institution, isn’t it? Enough is enough. When in history has a “president” dominated the “fake” news to this extent?
Day and night, every day, more and more about this raving lunatic. He’s so paranoid that he’s now turning on his own staff. It’s got to end, and end now, before he puts us in a situation where it’s too late. We’re getting all too close. God help us.
Len Cyrlin
Bluffton
