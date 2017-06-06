Letters to the Editor

N.J. kids disgrace their school and nation

June 06, 2017 12:57 PM

As a student who attended South Orange, N.J., Junior High School in the early ’50s, I was taught the meaning of respect by my parents and teachers.

You can understand my shock and disappointment at the refusal by a large portion of the visiting South Orange Middle School students to meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan in Washington, D.C., on a recent visit.

It was truly a double whammy: both a lack of respect for an elder and lack of respect for a member of the United States Congress.

This action was a disgrace and totally out of line with the South Orange Middle School Code Of Conduct, which states that the “South Orange and Maplewood School District is committed to provide not only a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff, but to use a management approach that promotes respect for self and others.”

Who instructed, or allowed, these kids to take such action? What in the world are we teaching these kids and who are we hiring to teach them such disrespect?

I am a great believer in freedom of choice, but I feel that partisan politics should be left out of the civics lesson plan. The moral fiber of this country is disintegrating. God help us all.

Steve Dickler

Hilton Head Island

