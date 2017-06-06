Why not let Hilton Head church continue its arts role?

A recent letter referred to two studies that cast doubt on future attendance at large-scale arts events. These studies predicted a downturn in the numbers of younger people who will support large public arts venues either by their presence or their contributions.
In 1989 the First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head Island expanded its sanctuary to seat a thousand people. The chancel area was purposely intended to be far larger than the forward platforms of most churches. That decision was based on the supposition that the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, the Choral Society, the International Piano Competition, and other such groups, would make it the home for large-scale arts events for many years to come.
There was considerable opposition to the sanctuary expansion itself, but particularly to the large-chancel idea. But by a 61-39 percent favorable vote, the plan was approved.
Now, 30 years later, many future-looking prognosticators propose building a costly new arts center somewhere on or off the island. Other equally concerned predictors are questioning the wisdom and the stewardship of such a venture.
Thirty years ago First Presbyterian Church paid for what has been the only large-scale arts venue our community has ever had. In light of the many uncertainties regarding the viability of a new island arts venue, would it not be more prudent to allow First Presbyterian Church to continue its contribution to the community for our future as it has done for our past?
John M. Miller
Hilton Head Island
Editor’s note: The writer was senior pastor of the church from 1979 to 1996.
