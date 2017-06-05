Hilton Head sea level measurements not alarming

Several recent letters cite various predictions for rising ocean levels.
NOAA operates a tide gauge in Calibogue Sound, about four miles south of Hilton Head Island, which has been recording our sea level for more than 100 years.
Current data show an annual increase of 3.17 mm; unchanged for the past 100 years. This would extrapolate to 10 inches by the end of the century. This will occur irrespective of the Paris Accord, because of well-documented cyclical changes in the earth’s orbit and angle.
There are lots of forecasts for much greater increases, but we are not yet measuring such changes. Sea levels have been rising slowly for more than 10,000 years, since the last Ice Age, and will continue to do so until the next glacial period begins.
Fortunately, the Town of Hilton Head Island renourishes our beaches with 80 to 100 inches of sand about every five years to offset beach erosion from all causes, so we have no cause for alarm during our lifetimes.
Tom Tomfohrde
Hilton Head Island
Comments