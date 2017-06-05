Nothing wrong with connected rental homes

I am writing in response to the article concerning the houses at 3 Heron St. and 5 Heron St.
We have been going to Hilton Head Island every year since 1992. We started with a family of five and now are a family of 20, ages 10 months to 75 years.
As the family has grown, it is harder to find a house to fit all of us and not be too far from Coligny Plaza. I was thrilled to see that we could rent these two houses and be connected by the sundeck.
What’s the difference if we rent two houses side by side, or the two houses on Heron Street? Suppose the two houses were not connected by the deck and we rented both anyway — same number of people, same house footprints.
We are looking forward to our first stay at Heron Street in July.
Helen Karlen
Copley, Ohio
