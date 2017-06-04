Trump at Arlington a travesty

“He’s a war hero because he was captured,” Donald Trump said July 18, 2015, during an interview in Ames, Iowa. “I like people who weren’t captured, OK?”
Lest we forget, these are the words that now President Trump uttered regarding Sen. John McCain’s Vietnam-era service. McCain is a bona fide war hero. Trump avoided the draft with a putative sore foot, for which he received a 1-Y medically-related draft deferment until a very high draft lottery number effectively exempted him from the draft.
While McCain rotted away for many years in the Hanoi Hilton, Trump danced the night away on his sore foot.
Last week, The Beaufort Gazette featured Trump laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery. What a travesty.
Roger Elmore
Beaufort
