Letter on sea level concern unfair

The response to a letter regarding the newspaper’s headline on climate change’s possible impact on Hilton Head Island property values requires rebuttal.
Although the writer correctly notes that current predictions of sea level rise are “highly uncertain,” the balance of his letter is disappointing. He accuses those who decline to pursue his favored policies as driven by the needs of vested interests. But the green lobby is a vested interest, as are solar and wind suppliers that pocket huge taxpayer subsidies. What of Tesla, a company with one quarterly profit in 10 years that generates positive cash flow only because of subsidies and government-mandated revenue redistribution from its competitors’ customers?
More disappointing is the suggestion that the first letter was motivated by selfish concern for property values rather than a principled stance against “empty propaganda.”
Climate is changing as it frequently has over millennia, and man’s activity may have some impact. But the degree to which it will change over the next 85 years and the quantum of man’s influence remain unknown. Mankind will adjust and survive as in past changes.
The current irrational hysteria may, in Der Spiegel’s words, render electricity a luxury, but will not lead to reasoned policies.
Francis Dunne Sr.
Hilton Head Island
