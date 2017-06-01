Letters to the Editor

June 01, 2017 2:11 PM

Letter on Trump omits two crucial words

A letter published June 1 (“People like Trump for being honest”) self-illustrates the kind of dishonesty the writer defends in the Trump administration.

The writer misquotes a letter I wrote a while back, carefully omitting two crucial words in the middle of the quotation. I wrote, “Corruption in the hands of skilled practitioners is wrong but fascinating.” The June 1 letter omits the words “wrong but,” making it seem that I approve corruption — quite the opposite of what I intended.

Thus, like Trump and his defenders, it is presenting “alternative facts.” A reputation for honesty is hard won, but easily lost.

John Roberts

Port Royal

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another 0:41

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another
A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball 1:18

A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball
'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage 0:58

'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos