Letters to the Editor

June 01, 2017 12:40 PM

Thank you: For help with cat

Two weeks ago a kitten somehow managed to get inside the front bumper of my car while parked at Bed, Bath and Beyond in Bluffton.

Thanks to all those who helped in the two-hour rescue. They include Sandra, who heard his meows and ended up by taking him home; Austin and his three friends who tried to lure him out with tuna and turkey and got dirty crawling under the car to reach him; Beth who also was under car and hood; and lastly the manager of Bed Bath who was going to let me leave the car in the parking lot overnight if necessary.

Thanks to all you Good Samaritans.

Marjie Baker

Bluffton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another 0:41

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another
A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball 1:18

A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball
'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage 0:58

'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos