Thank you: For help with cat

Two weeks ago a kitten somehow managed to get inside the front bumper of my car while parked at Bed, Bath and Beyond in Bluffton.
Thanks to all those who helped in the two-hour rescue. They include Sandra, who heard his meows and ended up by taking him home; Austin and his three friends who tried to lure him out with tuna and turkey and got dirty crawling under the car to reach him; Beth who also was under car and hood; and lastly the manager of Bed Bath who was going to let me leave the car in the parking lot overnight if necessary.
Thanks to all you Good Samaritans.
Marjie Baker
Bluffton
